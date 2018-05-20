 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

share

Source:

Associated Press

The son of British royalty and the daughter of middle-class Americans wed yesterday in a service that reflected Prince Harry's royal heritage, Meghan Markle's biracial roots and the pair's shared commitment to putting a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy.

Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.
Source: BBC

British reserve crisscrossed with American verve in a service that broke molds and created new ones. Choirboys and a gospel choir; the archbishop of Canterbury and the African-American leader of the Episcopal church; a horse-drawn carriage and flowers hand-picked by the groom.

The wedding was a global event, thanks to Harry's status as a senior British royal and Markle's celebrity after starring on the US television series "Suits" for seven years. Yet it seemed somehow so personal — and they both beamed like a couple who couldn't take their eyes off each other.

In a rousing sermon that highlighted a bit of a culture gap between outgoing Americans and reserved Brits, the Most. Reverend Michael Curry of the US stirred the congregation from its fairy-tale reverie, quoting Martin Luther King in in a sermon that had some reaching for hankies and others shifting in their chairs.

Bishop Michael Curry, the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States, brought American passion and flair to a very English church service.
Source: Associated Press

"There's power in love," Curry said, his voice rising. "Love can help and heal when nothing else can. There's power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will."

He also quoted from the Song of Solomon in the Bible: "Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it."

Joining the couple were a phalanx of celebrities, many of whom shared their wish to change the world. Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Elton John, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, James Corden and David and Victoria Beckham all watched from rows of seats in the Gothic masterpiece that is St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Many in the throng who waited outside also embraced the trans-Atlantic symbolism of the moment. Sheraton Jones, 22, who is from California but studying in Britain, described it as a melding of cultures.

This was the moment all speculation about Markle’s dress ended – with a surprise choice of designer.
Source: Associated Press

"It was very touching, it's two different cultures kind of coming together, it was just so surreal," she said.

In the United States, this royal wedding was embraced for its diversity and inclusivity.

"This was black history," said Joy Widgeon, who attended a house party in Burlington, New Jersey, with her 6- and 8-year-old daughters. "African-Americans were front and center at the royal wedding. This was the first time, and hopefully it won't be the last. I am here for it."

Harry also invited buddies from his 10 years of military service — which included two tours of duty in Afghanistan — and from many of the charities he supports, which have focused on helping wounded veterans and encouraging a more open discussion of mental health issues.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

00:29
The ceremony offered an opportunity to eat, drink and dress in theme.

Watch: Thousands of Kiwis celebrate Royal wedding with house parties
04:09
It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.

Watch: A right royal wrap up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star studded Windsor wedding

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:57
1
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

01:03
2
This was the moment all speculation about Markle’s dress ended – with a surprise choice of designer.

New Zealand Kowhai flower integrated into Meghan Markle's wedding veil

3
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Nine people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Waikato

00:29
4
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

5
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

02:10
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

British reserve crisscrossed with American verve, in a service that broke molds and created new ones.


Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

The clean lines of the white dress highlighted Meghan Markle's smiling face yesterday.

00:26
Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

Watch: 'I just started crying' – Family devastated after disgusting Hawke's Bay cemetery attack leaves headstones smashed

Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

00:57
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

00:29
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 