Watch: The moment zoo kangaroo grabs girl by the hair in lightning fast attack

A nine-year-old US girl has received 14 stitches, after being attacked by a kangaroo that reached through a wire fence grabbing her by the hair on Sunday.

The nine-year-old received 14 stitches after a kangaroo grabbed her by the hair through a fence at a Alabama park.
Source: YouTube/KDTV 6

Cheyenne White, nine, thought a kangaroo at Harmony Park Safari, in Alabama, was being friendly when it began to mimic her movements.

She was face-to-face with the kangaroo when it lashed out through the flimsy wire fence grabbing Cheyenne by the hair.

Her mother Jennifer captured the attack on camera as the kangaroo dragged Cheyenne back toward him, appearing to bite her head.

Cheyenne told WAFF News "I'm just glad it got me and not my baby sister because it would have hurt her even worse."

The kangaroo enclosure does have a warning plaque, clearly posted, reading 'I bite,' but Ms White thinks the park should have child safe fences installed.

"I don't want this to happen to somebody else's kid, because they might not be as fortunate as my daughter was," she told WAFF News.

The wildlife park has not yet made a comment on the unfortunate attack.

