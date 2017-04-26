 

Watch: The moment weatherman in China is struck by lightning in live broadcast

A television weatherman in China has been struck by lightning live on air, and lived to tell the tale.

It was all in a day’s work for Dalian Weather TV’s Liu Xiaodong who survived Monday’s brush with Mother Nature.
Source: YouTube /Dalian Meteorological Bureau / Weibo

During a broadcast on Monday, lightning hit the umbrella that Dalian Weather TV reporter Liu Xiaodong was holding while he stood on the roof of a high rise building in Dalian City.

Xiaodong's camerman was also struck by the lightning bolt. Both men were not seriously injured.

Xiaodong later told media, in a translation from Chinese news site thepaper.cn: "I saw a yellow spark on my hand and the umbrella handle.

"The electricity travelled up my forearm and my hand was numb afterward."

Other remarkable lightning news videos:

The "light show" was captured by Billy Maxwell during this evenings storm.
Source: Supplied
