Watch: The moment weatherman in China is struck by lightning in live broadcast

A television weatherman in China has been struck by lightning live on air, and lived to tell the tale.

During a broadcast on Monday, lightning hit the umbrella that Dalian Weather TV reporter Liu Xiaodong was holding while he stood on the roof of a high rise building in Dalian City.

Xiaodong's camerman was also struck by the lightning bolt. Both men were not seriously injured.

Xiaodong later told media, in a translation from Chinese news site thepaper.cn: "I saw a yellow spark on my hand and the umbrella handle.

"The electricity travelled up my forearm and my hand was numb afterward."