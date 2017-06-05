 

Watch: The moment US man leaps through moving car window to save driver having seizure

A US man risked life and limb when he bravely jumped through the window of a moving car to slam on the brakes after he witnessed the driver having a seizure.

The quick-thinking man got into action in Illinois coming to the aid of another motorist.
Randy Tompkins, 39, from Dixon, Illinois, was driving home with his wife on Saturday when he saw a vehicle travelling erratically.

"I could see him and his arms were up to his head, close to his chest, and he was convulsing. I could tell right away he was having a seizure," he told US news site rrstar.com.

Mr Tompkins, who had recently suffered bad luck after being fired from his construction job and having his car vandalised, parked in the middle of the street and raced over to the out of control vehicle.

The dash cam of a police car that was tailing the vehicle managed to capture the dramatic incident unfold as Mr Tompkins dove through the driver's window slamming on the brakes.

The 39-year-old humbly dismissed claims that he was a hero, saying he was just "a guy who happens to be in the right place at the right time".
 

