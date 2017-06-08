Watch: The moment UK cops take down terrorists in Borough Market caught on CCTV

Source:
CCTV has captured the extraordinary moment armed police officers shot terrorists in Central London.
The officers arrived at the scene of the terror attack last Saturday night, within eight minutes of the first call to the emergency services.
The footage shows the three terrorists walking through Borough Market before chasing a member of the public who comes into view.
They then appear to stab the man.
Police arrive moments later, swiftly shooting dead the terrorists.
Eight people have now been confirmed killed in the attack that happened on a busy Saturday night in London.
