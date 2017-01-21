Watch: The moment teen in wheelchair walks onto beloved basketball court for the first time

Being diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy since he was a baby never stopped Mitchell Greathouse from being an avid sports fan.

His favourite sport is basketball, and to encourage him to take more steps in his assisted walking device - a gait trainer - his teacher Meghan Welty challenged him to leave his wheelchair and take 50 steps with his trainer, WBTV reported.

If he did, Freedom High School's basketball coach would let Mitchell start their Tuesday night game against staunch rivals Patton High School.

Mitchell completed the challenge in one day, and on game night, he stepped onto the court with his gait trainer to applause, cheers, and shouts of support.

Sporting a Freedom High School team jersey, he made an assist to one of his team mates, who did a layup and scored the first shot in the game.