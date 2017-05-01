Watch: The moment quick-thinking London dock worker rescues drowning cat

A quick thinking dock worker has saved the life of a cat after it fell into London's River Thames while fighting with another feline.

The Royal Docks Management Authority today released the video footage which shows their office cat, Felix, plunging into the water during a "hostile territorial battle (ie running away) from another cat."

The video shows a dock worker quickly rushing to the aid of the black cat, dropping his blue bucket and running over to the water's edge, leaning over and plucking the cat to safety.

Staff found the funny side to the incident, saying in a statement the cat "seems to be completely unaware that the rest of the RoDMA team have been laughing behind her back after the blasé 'nothing to see here' routine that followed her dunking."