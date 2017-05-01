 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: The moment quick-thinking London dock worker rescues drowning cat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A quick thinking dock worker has saved the life of a cat after it fell into London's River Thames while fighting with another feline. 

The man leans over the water's edge and plucks the cat out of the River Thames after it fell in during a fight with a feline rival.
Source: London’s Royal Docks

The Royal Docks Management Authority today released the video footage which shows their office cat, Felix, plunging into the water during a "hostile territorial battle (ie running away) from another cat."

The video shows a dock worker quickly rushing to the aid of the black cat, dropping his blue bucket and running over to the water's edge, leaning over and plucking the cat to safety. 

Staff found the funny side to the incident, saying in a statement the cat "seems to be completely unaware that the rest of the RoDMA team have been laughing behind her back after the blasé 'nothing to see here' routine that followed her dunking."


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:17
2
She was appearing with ex-baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but all eyes were only on Jennifer Lopez.

Watch: What is she wearing? Almost nude J-Lo leaves Latin Billboard Awards viewers gobsmacked

00:42
3
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:22
4
About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.

Raw video: Men rescue baby from overturned truck as raging floodwaters swamp vehicle

00:44
5
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ