Watch: The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings, say 'I do'

You could hear a pin drop as the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in the Windsor Castle Church, moments before being married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, early today.

After their vows, the pair put rings - made by Cleave & Company - on each other.

The American actress' ring was made with Welsh gold given by Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry's ring was a platinum band with a textured finish.

Prince William carried the rings into St George's Chapel today.

These were the vows that they spoke to each other:

While holding hands, Prince Harry began:

"I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from, this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

Meghan then replied: "I Meghan, take you, Meghan, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

Pair given official titles by the Queen

Prince Harry will be known as the Duke of Sussex while Markle is to become Duchess of Sussex, after Queen Elizabeth hearlier conferred royal titles on the pair.