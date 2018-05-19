 

Watch: The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings, say 'I do'

You could hear a pin drop as the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in the Windsor Castle Church, moments before being married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, early today.

Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.
Source: AP

After their vows, the pair put rings - made by Cleave & Company - on each other.

The American actress' ring was made with Welsh gold given by Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry's ring was a platinum band with a textured finish.

Surrounded by page boys and girls, Markle can’t stop smiling until she gets to a waiting Harry.
Source: BBC

Prince William carried the rings into St George's Chapel today.

These were the vows that they spoke to each other: 

While holding hands, Prince Harry began: 

"I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from, this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

The now Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint with her beautiful dress.
Source: BBC

Meghan then replied: "I Meghan, take you, Meghan, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

The bride was captured in the car with her mother.
Source: BBC

Pair given official titles by the Queen

Prince Harry will be known as the Duke of Sussex while Markle is to become Duchess of Sussex, after Queen Elizabeth hearlier conferred royal titles on the pair.

More celebrities are making their way into St George’s chapel.
Source: BBC


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Live stream - Royal Wedding 1 NEWS Special: Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married at Windsor Castle

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid gives a last minute round up ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Tevita Nabura gets a red card against the Waratahs

Waratahs destroy 14-man Highlanders as NZ's Super Rugby winning streak comes crashing to an end

Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

All Blacks sweat as Ryan Crotty fails concussion test against Blues

