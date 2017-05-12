 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: The moment police car carrying UK Labour leader runs over BBC cameraman's foot

share

Source:

The Guardian

The cameraman fell to the ground as a cop car carrying Jeremy Corbyn struck him.
Source: The Guardian

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:50
1
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds

00:27
2
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

00:44
3
Paddleboarders were warned to get to shore in ‘a calm manner’ after police notice 15 sharks around them.

Watch: 'You are paddleboarding next to 15 great white sharks' - the moment cops warn paddleboarders to get a move on!

00:18
4
The main street was inundated with vehicles cautiously making their way through the water.

Raw: Auckland's Queen Street turned into a lake after heavy rain blocks drain

5
Fire generic

Fire crews responding to emergency at Hamilton Airport

02:50
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds

Eastern Bay of Plenty is likely to be worst-hit, with the remnants of Donna due to hit this afternoon.

03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ