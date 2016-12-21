Watch: The moment plane overshoots the runway and crashes in deadly fireball

Five people were killed after an airplane overshot the runway during takeoff and crashed in Colombia yesterday.

Video of the horrific moment shows the plane bursting into flames in Puerto Carreno.

The plane carrying six people was en route to Bogota when the crash occured, leaving five dead.

Among the deceased were the captain, co-pilot, a flight engineer, dispatcher and forklift operator, Nine News reports.

One person survived and is currently in hospital.