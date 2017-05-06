Watch: Moment plane lands safely after circling for an hour with skydiver dangling underneath

A skydiver left dangling under a plane has walked away uninjured after a miraculous landing, near Holstebro in Denmark.

The 45-year-old was skydiving in Denmark last week had just jumped from the plane, when his foot became tangled in a cable.

The pilot circled for an hour to burn off fuel as people on the ground laid pieces of foam along the runway.

As the plane came in to land, at its slowest speed, the man was dragged for 200 metres.