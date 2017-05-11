Watch: The moment mother and daughter she adopted out embrace for first time in emotional reunion after 52 years apart

A US mother has had an emotional reunion with her daughter, 52 years after she was forced by her parents to giver her up for adoption.

Donna Pavey was 18-years-old when she gave birth to her first child, but says she was quickly forced by her parents to give the baby up for adoption in 1965, but she never gave up hope.

"Every day I've prayed for her, and her birthday would come and go," Ms Pavey told Kvue ABC News.

"I wanted her with me, and I prayed that she would have a good mother and father."

Ms Pavey's long lost daughter Sharon Gidden, only found out recently she was adopted when both her parents passed away and she began researching her family tree.

"My adopted parents made their whole life mission to make me feel like I was loved," she said.

Ms Gidden's parent's died in 2007 and 2011, and after researching her family history she found out she had a paternal sister and mother she didn't know about, her aunt then confirmed the adoption, which led to her tracking down Ms Pavey on Facebook, Kvue ABC News reports.

Two days later, the pair met for the first time, and the emotional embrace was caught on camera.