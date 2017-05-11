 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: The moment mother and daughter she adopted out embrace for first time in emotional reunion after 52 years apart

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A US mother has had an emotional reunion with her daughter, 52 years after she was forced by her parents to giver her up for adoption.

For the first time in 52 years a mother is reunited with her daughter after being forced to give her up for adoption by her parents.
Source: KvueABC

Donna Pavey was 18-years-old when she gave birth to her first child, but says she was quickly forced by her parents to give the baby up for adoption in 1965, but she never gave up hope.

"Every day I've prayed for her, and her birthday would come and go," Ms Pavey told Kvue ABC News.

"I wanted her with me, and I prayed that she would have a good mother and father."

Ms Pavey's long lost daughter Sharon Gidden, only found out recently she was adopted when both her parents passed away and she began researching her family tree.

"My adopted parents made their whole life mission to make me feel like I was loved," she said.

Ms Gidden's parent's died in 2007 and 2011, and after researching her family history she found out she had a paternal sister and mother she didn't know about, her aunt then confirmed the adoption, which led to her tracking down Ms Pavey on Facebook, Kvue ABC News reports. 

Two days later, the pair met for the first time, and the emotional embrace was caught on camera. 

"It was beyond anything I could hope to dream for because I never felt like I belonged but here, it was immediate. I'm not letting any of them go," said Ms Gidden.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The bear was spotted wandering around a neighbourhood doing whatever it liked – but one family dog took a stand.

Watch: Wandering bear takes dip in suburban swimming pool, then confronts family dog - bad mistake!

00:17
2
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

02:51
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Prepare for a drenching as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of New Zealand today and tomorrow

00:45
4
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

02:03
5
A pop music expert today told the Wellington court the song at the centre of the case is itself not an original.

National Party couldn't have copied Eminem, because his beat wasn't original, court hears

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ