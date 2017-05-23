Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

President Trump arrived in Israel overnight for a whistle-stop visit, but before he had a chance to get down to the business of peace in the Middle East he seemingly had a battle of domestic diplomacy with his wife to contend with first.

Video posted today shows Mr Trump walking along the red carpet at Ben-Gurion Airport on his arrival in Israel with his wife trailing slightly behind. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara walk alongside their US counterparts.

Looking towards his wife, Mr Trump reaches out his hand, seemingly for Melania to hold.

But his wife was having none of it and in an instant appears to swat it away.

Mr Trump is in Israel on the second stop in his nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.