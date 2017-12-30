Watch: The moment man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old girl outside hotel in Australia

Source:
Police are on the hunt for a man after he attempted to kidnap an eight-year-old girl outside a hotel in Queensland, Australia on Thursday.
CCTV footage captured the moment a man approached a car with the child inside just seconds after a woman and another child left it in Emerald, Queensland, on Friday morning.
The man attempted to grab the girl but walked away before driving off in a Toyota Hilux ute when she screamed for help.
The girl was left unharmed following the incident.
