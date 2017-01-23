 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: The moment heroic US cop makes last-gasp rescue of driver stuck in burning car

share

Source:

Nine / Spokane Police

A quick-thinking police officer in the US has rescued a woman trapped in a burning car.

The policeman, Tim Schwering, kicked a hole in the car's window but couldn't manage to unlock the car in Washington on Saturday.

Instead he lifted the whole window out, before pulling the woman out of the vehicle with help of a person from a nearby house.

Officer Schwering and the woman pulled from the car were both treated for smoke inhalation and the other person suffered a cut from the broken window.

Washington police officer Tim Schwering smashed his way through the car window and pulled the woman to safety.
Source: Nine / Spokane Police

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

2
A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

00:28
3
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

00:51
4
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

5
Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

Police are now investigating the incident, which took place at the Swanson station.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

00:51
Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.

'We're calling it a crisis - many Auckland schools are not fully staffed with quality teachers' - principals' association

Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ