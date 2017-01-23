Watch: The moment heroic US cop makes last-gasp rescue of driver stuck in burning car

Source:Nine / Spokane Police
A quick-thinking police officer in the US has rescued a woman trapped in a burning car.
The policeman, Tim Schwering, kicked a hole in the car's window but couldn't manage to unlock the car in Washington on Saturday.
Instead he lifted the whole window out, before pulling the woman out of the vehicle with help of a person from a nearby house.
Officer Schwering and the woman pulled from the car were both treated for smoke inhalation and the other person suffered a cut from the broken window.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news