Watch the moment a heroic teenage boy dives into water to save unconscious friend at bottom of pool

A teenage boy dived into an apartment swimming pool in the US and saved a 12-year-old boy from drowning.

Dramatic footage shows Cody Runyon, 13, diving into the water to rescue the boy named Evan.

He was was unconscious at the bottom of the pool, Australia's Yahoo 7 News reports.

Cody grasps the younger boy as he carries him to the edge of the pool.

Cody told CBS Minnesota he was swimming when he noticed the boy on the bottom of the pool, dived in and put Evan's head over his shoulder as he tried to carry him out.

His friend, Desiree Pasko was poolside and they both pulled the boy from the water.

Ms Pasko told Good Morning America she started to perform CPR and when he woke and coughed she started screaming, "He's alive! He's alive!"