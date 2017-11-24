Watch: The moment heroic Melbourne cops drag woman from tracks, averting tragedy by seconds

Police officers at a Melbourne train station saved a woman's life when they plucked her from the tracks as a passenger train charged towards her.

CCTV video shows the woman stumbling across the train lines to the platform and trying to climb up.

A man waiting on a station seat goes to her aid and grabs her arm as three Victoria Police officers run along the platform.

They pull the woman to safety seconds before the approaching commuter train arrives.

Nine News reports the Protective Service Officers were trying to settle a disruptive group of commuters at the other end of the station when they noticed the woman stumbling across the tracks, with the train bearing down on her, and sprinted to her aid.

"She's very lucky to be alive… had we not been in the spot we were in [it] would have been a very bad outcome on the day," said Constable Steven Goldman.