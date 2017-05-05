Watch: The moment gutsy female shopkeeper swings a metal pole at brazen knife-wielding robber

The moment a brave 52-year-old female shopkeeper swung a metal pole at knife-wielding would-be robber and chased him out of the shop has been caught on CCTV camera in Queensland.

In the vision released by Queensland Police, a male teen about 17, wearing a face cover and black cap, goes into a grocery store at Ipswich west of Brisbane about 6.40am on Thursday.

He approaches the shop attendant standing in front of the main counter.

The teen then produced a knife and pointed it at the woman, demanding money and cigarettes, the police said.

The woman is seen walking back around the counter where she arms herself with a metal pole and swings it at the man a number of times before she chases him from the store.

Police say the teen fled on foot.