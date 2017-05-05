 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: The moment gutsy female shopkeeper swings a metal pole at brazen knife-wielding robber

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The moment a brave 52-year-old female shopkeeper swung a metal pole at knife-wielding would-be robber and chased him out of the shop has been caught on CCTV camera in Queensland.

The 52-year-old shop attendant in the Queensland grocery store armed herself with the pole and drove the teenage boy out.
Source: Queensland Police

In the vision released by Queensland Police, a male teen about 17, wearing a face cover and black cap, goes into a grocery store at Ipswich west of Brisbane about 6.40am on Thursday.

He approaches the shop attendant standing in front of the main counter.

The teen then produced a knife and pointed it at the woman, demanding money and cigarettes, the police said.

The woman is seen walking back around the counter where she arms herself with a metal pole and swings it at the man a number of times before she chases him from the store.

Police say the teen fled on foot.

The shopkeeper was not physically injured.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

00:26
2
The Kiwis may have lost, but this effort from their centre at least gave fans something to smile about.

Watch: Kiwis' Dean Whare flattens Kangaroos Tyson Frizzel in colossal Anzac Test hit

3

New Zealand in prime position for stunning meteor shower - but what's the best time to watch?

00:30
4
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

00:29
5
The woman rushes up to the rider, gives him a hug and recounts witnessing her husband knocked off his motorcycle.

Watch: Bikie who just missed being wiped out is suddenly confronted by road rage - but whole episode ends in sweetest hug ever


00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ