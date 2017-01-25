Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

A furious Audi driver in the UK tried to bounce a Skoda that was blocking his out of the way, in what was a tit-for-tat car blocking episode.

The nasty incident in Birmingham was caught on phone footage by the Skoda owner's housemate.

The Daily Mail reports the Skoda owner, 25-year-old journalist Hannah Crocker, had parked behind the silver Audi after becoming fed up with the driver repeatedly taking up two spaces on the private driveway at her home.

When the Audi driver returned Ms Crocker had gone out, and the enraged motorist tried to push the Skoda out of the way, with help from a friend.

The video shows the Audi motorist leaning backwards against the Skoda, bouncing it slowly away, precariously close to passing cars and with pedestrians walking between the two vehicles.

"He had parked over two spaces, leaving nowhere for me to park," Ms Crocker told the Daily Mail.

"Usually I would just park further up the road, but I was so annoyed as this kept happening - neither me nor my housemates had any idea who it was, so I decided to block the driver in," she said.

When she approached the two men, they shouted at her asking why she'd blocked them in.

"I asked why they'd parked on my driveway, and their response was 'there's nowhere else to park'."

"I couldn't believe the cheek of them! They didn't even apologise for repeatedly using our driveway.