Watch: The moment French president snobs Donald Trump on NATO's blue carpet with swift change of direction

French President Emmanuel Macron has been captured on video intentionally turning away from greeting US President Donald Trump at the last minute at the NATO meeting in Brussels overnight, in favour of new European bestie Angela Merkel, along with other European leaders.

In a video of their encounter, Mr Macron appears to walk straight towards Mr Trump before curving at the last minute to greet German Chancellor Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and NATO's Secretary General Jen Stollenberg.

Mr Trump made a gesture of greeting with his hands as Mr Macron approached, then appearing to be somewhat stunned at Macron's late manoeuvre.

When Mr Macron did turn his attention back to Mr Trump, the US President responded with a tight smile and a brutal handshake, appearing to pull Mr Macron's arm hard as they greeted each other.

In an earlier meeting, the pair also shook hands in an equally awkward encounter - each refusing to let go first during an unusually-long grasp.