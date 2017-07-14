Watch: The moment Donald Trump tells French President his wife is in 'such good physical shape'

In Paris for Bastille Day celebrations US President Donald Trump has complimented his French counterpart Emmauelle Macron on his wife's appearance.

Mr Trump addresses Brigitte Macron then turns to President Macron and says "she's in such good shape, beautiful".

The French first lady can then be seen grabbing on to Melania Trump's arm.

Donald Trump and his wife are in Paris for a two day visit and will attend a parade marking the 100th anniversary of US forces entering World War One.