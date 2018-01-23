Watch: The moment captive Turpin children are rescued from California 'house of horrors'

The full drama of the Turpin children's escape from the 'house of horrors' in California last week has now been revealed.

Startling CCTV footage has been released of the children escaping to the family's van parked outside their home in suburban Perris, southeast of Los Angeles.

The 13 children's parents, David and Louise Turpin, have pleaded not guilty in Riverside County, California, to multiple counts of torture, child abuse and false imprisonment after authorities found the malnourished children in their home.

In video published this morning, some of the children are seen walking around the family's silver van parked at the front of their home.

One of the children is seen carrying a younger sibling, with another getting into the van.

As the van backs out of the driveway, a police vehicle pulls up behind it.

Some of the siblings had allegedly been shackled to furniture in the foul-smelling four-bedroom home.

Meanwhile, the sister of Louise Turpin says Louise and husband David had begun experimenting sexually and with religion, Nine News reports.

Teresa Robinette also told NBC presenter Megyn Kelly on the Megyn Kelly Today show that she, Louise and other family members had been sexually abused by a relative.

"That was a situation that was ongoing for me and my sisters," Robinette said.

David and Louise Turpin moved to California from near Fort Worth, Texas, in 2011.

An official in Texas has said authorities there had no reports involving the couple.

Patrick Crimmins of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said at the weekend that his agency had no investigations concerning the Turpins.

A former neighbour in Rio Vista, Texas, told the Los Angeles Times that the Turpins never socialised and rarely left their house.

Ricky Vinyard said the Turpins kept lights on at all hours, blinds drawn.