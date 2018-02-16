 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: The moment brave teen leaps off Milan metro station to save two-year-old on the train tracks

share

Source:

Associated Press

A two-year-old boy who jumped onto the train tracks at a Milan metro station was saved by a teenager on yesterday, who jumped off the platform in order to lift the child to safety.

Closed circuit video released from the metro station showed the child run from his mother who was seated on the platform and jump onto the tracks
Source: Reuters

Closed circuit video released from the metro station showed the child run from his mother who was seated on the platform and jump onto the tracks.

As the mother and other passengers moved forwards to see what had happened to the boy, an eighteen-year-old teenager threw off his rucksack and immediately jumped down to pick up the child and place him safely onto the platform.

The teenager who was later named as Lorenzo Pianazza also found time to pick up the child's toy from the track stopping to briefly check the monitor for the next train, which he said was reading ninety seconds before arrival.

The child, who was later named as Mohamed, was taken to hospital for a check-up but suffered no injuries.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

00:24
2
Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

00:14
3
Markus Schairer broke his fifth cervical vertebra in this horrifying fall.

Watch: Austrian snowboarder left with broken neck after this sickening crash

01:22
4
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

00:29
5
Closed circuit video released from the metro station showed the child run from his mother who was seated on the platform and jump onto the tracks

Watch: The moment brave teen leaps off Milan metro station to save two-year-old on the train tracks

01:22
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

A rare fine weekend is on the way for most. Enjoy it, because it's unlikely to last.

00:24
Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Seventeen people died in the fatal shooting.


Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird', 'loner' even by friends

"Everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

"It is likely to be a high-impact event which will most likely affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island."

00:29
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Cruz was an orphan who owned his own AR-15 rifle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 