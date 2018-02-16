Watch: The moment brave teen leaps off Milan metro station to save two-year-old on the train tacks

A two-year-old boy who jumped onto the train tracks at a Milan metro station was saved by a teenager on yesterday, who jumped off the platform in order to lift the child to safety.

Closed circuit video released from the metro station showed the child run from his mother who was seated on the platform and jump onto the tracks.

As the mother and other passengers moved forwards to see what had happened to the boy, an eighteen-year-old teenager threw off his rucksack and immediately jumped down to pick up the child and place him safely onto the platform.

The teenager who was later named as Lorenzo Pianazza also found time to pick up the child's toy from the track stopping to briefly check the monitor for the next train, which he said was reading ninety seconds before arrival.