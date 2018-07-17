Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show

A model drew a positive reaction from the crowd as she breastfed her baby daughter while strutting her stuff down the catwalk during a swimsuit show in Miami, Florida.

Mara Martin was one of the finalists taking part in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search show for Miami Swim Week.

Martin confidently strode down the runway wearing a huge smile as she breastfed her five-month-old daughter Aria while the crowd cheered her on.

The model posted a picture to Instagram to celebrate becoming a finalist yesterday.

She also posted on Instagram about the attention her runway appearance with Aria has received from media.

"I can't believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day," she wrote on her Instagram.

"It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I'm so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!"