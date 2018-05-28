Watch: Miracle! Migrants dance and sing with joy after baby born on rescue ship, just hours after mum plucked to safety

A baby boy, named Miracle, was born on a humanitarian ship yesterday, after his mother was rescued off Libya some hours before the delivery.

Footage released by aid group SOS Mediterranee today shows migrants dancing to the beat of the drums on the ship, Aquarius, to celebrate the birth.

The mother of Miracle, a 18 year-old Nigerian woman, told Doctors without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres/MSF) staff that she was detained in a detention centre in Libya where she said she was beaten and given very little food.

Miracle is the sixth baby born on the Aquarius, run by SOS Mediterranee and MSF, and the first in 2018.

The ship brought ashore 70 rescued migrants in Catania, Sicily, this morning.