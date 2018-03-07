 

Watch: Michelle Obama dances with two-year-old fan in adorable video

An adorable US toddler whose picture of her transfixed by a portrait of Michelle Obama went viral online last week, got to meet the former first lady in person today and even take part in a dance party with her.

Parker Curry was invited over after a picture of her transfixed by Ms Obama's portrait went viral.
Source: Instagram/Michelle Obama

Two-year-old girl Parker Curry was snapped staring at Ms Obama's portrait in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, with the picture grabbing the attention of Ms Obama soon after it was shared online.

In an Instagram post today Ms Obama shared video of her and Parker dancing up a storm together to Taylor Swift's Shake it Off in her Washington office.

"Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you," the post was captioned.

The young girl's mother, Jessica Curry, talked to CNN last week about the viral image of her daughter.

"Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around," Ms Curry said.

