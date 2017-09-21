 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Watch: Mexico is no stranger to earthquakes, so why aren't its buildings more robust?

share

Source:

BBC

Around 40 buildings collapsed in Mexico City alone during the deadly September 20 shake.

Around 40 buildings collapsed in Mexico City alone during the deadly September 20 shake.
Source: BBC
The full extent of the damage is still unclear as Mexico comes to grips with this massive earthquake.
Source: BBC
A day after the school building collapsed killing at least 20 people, a man has been found inside the rubble.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Emergency services at Parliament.

Man dies after incident outside Parliament

00:49
2
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

00:57
3
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:21
4
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

01:55
5
The makers of app Drop It have had their product snapped up by the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Tauranga tech business strikes million-dollar deal in lucrative US sports market

02:33
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man helped by emergency services outside Parliament

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 