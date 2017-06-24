Watch: Mesmerising footage captures Japanese school kids breaking skipping world record

A group of students with impeccable timing have broken a Guinness World Record for skipping in Japan.

The 14 dedicated students from Fuji Municipal Harada Elementary School, broke the world record for the most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team.

In hypnotic video of the challenge posted online, 12 students skipped through the rope in perfect harmony, while the other two students handled the rope.

The schoolchildren managed to skip 225 times in one minute, breaking the previous record set by students at another elementary school in Japan from 2013.