Watch: 'Merry Christmas'- NZ Defence Force don Santa hats for annual Christmas message

New Zealand Defence Force staff stationed overseas have issued their annual Christmas message to family at home, complete with Santa costumes and carols.

Three Military Observers working with the UN in Golan Heights put a skit together, improvising the lyrics of Away In A Manger.

Troops in Iraq's Camp Taji danced to Jingle Bells.

More than 180 soldiers, sailors and airmen serving across 12 NZDF missions will be spending the Christmas holiday away from home, with 91 per cent based in the Middle East.