Watch: Men threaten brothel employee with paint-ball gun during Sydney robbery

Confronting CCTV footage has been released by New South Wales police in an attempt to solve the armed robberies of brothels in Sydney earlier this year.
The two robberies occurred an hour apart in the early hours of Monday 15 January 2018.
The first occurred just before 2am, when three men – one armed with a firearm – entered a business on Birmingham Road, Villawood.
Video of the incident shows the men threatening employees, before stealing cash and mobile phones.
During the incident, police say a 56-year-old man was assaulted. He sustained minor injuries to his arms and lip.
In a separate incident, around 3am, three men – one armed with a firearm – entered a business on Lancaster Street, Ingleburn.
They threatened a 58-year-old male employee, before taking cash and fleeing the scene.
Crime scenes were established at both locations and examined by specialist forensic officers.
Police have since seized two paintball guns during a search warrant in the Fairfield area, which are believed to have been used during the robberies. They are undergoing forensic examination.