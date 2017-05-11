Watch: Men rescue terrified kangaroo from Aussie surf after it was apparently attacked by dingoes

Two men have rescued a saturated kangaroo after it was apparently attacked on a Queensland beach by dingoes or wild dogs.

The video of the heroic rescue was posted to Facebook yesterday by Discovery Coast Snake Catchers, a business that removes snakes from properties, and has been watched more than 10,000 times.

"Resucing Skippy on the beach where he'd been attacked by dingoes or wild dogs and pushed into the surf to get away," Discovery Coast Snake Catchers wrote on Facebook.

Changing their usual tactics, the men can be seen closing in on the kangaroo in the surf, with one grabbing its tail and the other holding its head and heck.

Carrying Skippy out of the surf, the men then tie its legs together to make sure it doesn't escape.

Blake Hyland, the owner of Discovery Coast Snake Catchers, commented beneath the post, saying Skippy suffered from "bite marks around upper tail" and was "very exhausted and stressed".