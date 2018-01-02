Watch: Men plunge into chilly river in Rome in New Year tradition

Four men made the annual New Year's Day dive into the Tiber river in Rome today.

The annual tradition sees divers taking the plunge from the Cavour Bridge.

The divers had to face chilly weather reaching 12C and rain as they clambered up onto the railing to greet a crowd of hundreds standing along the riverside.

A team of firefighters stood by on a boat in the river to pull them out.

The Cavour Bridge runs about 17m above the Tiber River.

Marco Palmulli, who was doing the dive for the 30th time, said they were dedicating their stunt to families in difficulty who are having trouble making it to the end of the month.

The divers urged families to have courage and strength.