Watch: Members of Jakarta boy band missing after wave from Indonesia tsunami sweeps stage from behind

Members of Jakarta boy band missing after wave from Indonesia tsunami sweeps stage from behind

Members of a Jakarta boy band are missing after a tsunami hit the stage they were on from behind as they performed in Indonesia.

A video posted to social media shows the band Seventeen performing before the stage they were on collapses after being hit by a wave from a tsunami at the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort, in Banten, Reuters reports.

Fans could be seen screaming as they fled the scene.

Around 43 people died after the tsunami hit beaches in Indonesia's Sunda Strait before dawn, the government's Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

Around 600 others were left injured after the incident.

The band's singer, Riefian Fajarsyah, said in an emotional Instagram video that his wife, actress Dylan Sahara, was among the missing.

Fans could be seen screaming in terror as they fled the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort in Banten. Source: Twitter / Flo
