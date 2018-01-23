Watch: Melbourne teen left with facial injuries after violent gang carjacking

Source:AAP
A teenager has been dragged from her car and left with facial injuries after a gang of men stole her convertible when she stopped at a Melbourne car accident.
The 18-year-old woman had stopped at a collision in Frankston about 7.30pm on Monday when three or four people got out of a stolen Nissan X-Trail and stole her Renault.
She has facial and leg injuries, and is in the Frankston Hospital recovering from shock in a stable condition.
The woman had stopped at a car crash involving the Nissan, which had already rammed police cars in Seaford, police say.
The men stole her car before dumping it a short time later and stealing a gold Volkswagen Golf, which has not been found.
One of the men involved is of Caucasian appearance and was wearing a white baseball cap and black t-shirt.
Another male involved is believed to have a tattoo on his neck.
Police believe all involved were injured during the ramming or the crash, and are expected to have visible wounds.
A 35-year-old Seaford woman, who was left behind when the Nissan crashed into police cars, is expected to be charged with theft of motor vehicle.
