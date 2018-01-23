Watch: Melbourne teen left with facial injuries after violent gang carjacking

A teenager has been dragged from her car and left with facial injuries after a gang of men stole her convertible when she stopped at a Melbourne car accident.



The 18-year-old woman had stopped at a collision in Frankston about 7.30pm on Monday when three or four people got out of a stolen Nissan X-Trail and stole her Renault.



She has facial and leg injuries, and is in the Frankston Hospital recovering from shock in a stable condition.



The woman had stopped at a car crash involving the Nissan, which had already rammed police cars in Seaford, police say.



The men stole her car before dumping it a short time later and stealing a gold Volkswagen Golf, which has not been found.



One of the men involved is of Caucasian appearance and was wearing a white baseball cap and black t-shirt.



Another male involved is believed to have a tattoo on his neck.



Police believe all involved were injured during the ramming or the crash, and are expected to have visible wounds.

