Watch: Melbourne mum responds to others calling her 'sick in the head' after giving birth to first child ...at 61

A Melbourne woman has defended her decision to give birth to her first child at 61, responding to that criticism that she was "sick in the head".

Shammi Pal gave birth to her first child in her sixties and now she’s getting attacked for her choice.
Source: Facebook / ABC 730

Last year Shammi Pal gave birth to her first child, Angel, who is now seven months old.

Ms Pal was 61 at the time of the birth.

She told the ABC she'd been subjected to a stream of disappoval and negative feedback over the birth.

"They thought I could be sick in the head to be having a baby at this age, or really silly, or this could be the biggest crime you have ever done to have a baby at this age," Ms Pal told ABC's 7.30 programme.

But she said, in reality, she said she was "morally, financially, mentally, bodily" prepared to have a child at 61.

Ms Pal and her husband Lucas Arora met in their late 40s and were "craving" a baby, but at 52 she had reached the cut off for IVF treatment in Australia, so the couple sought alternate treatment.

They ended up using the help of a western Indian clinic run by fertility specialist Dr Mehul Damani who helped them conceive with a donor egg and sperm.

Back in Australia at Melbourne's Mercy Hospital, Ms Pal told 7.30 she had to have a cesarean section, despite wanting to try a natural birth.

"I started to feel quite queer that something is going on and they are not letting me go near my baby," she said.

"There were people marching in and out of my hospital room, social workers and all these other people."

She said she was shocked authorities had to make sure she and her husband were capable of taking care of their little girl.

"Child protection practitioners are obliged to assess and respond to all reports made about welfare concerns for children," the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services told 7.30. "The age of the carer is not a factor."

Ms Pal said if she was living in a different country like India she would be congratulated on the birth.

"But here I've been condemned and looked at as the biggest mistake I have ever done. What have I done to deserve this? I've only become a mum."

