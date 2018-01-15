 

Watch as Melbourne men brawl in fruit shop over bag of cherries

Two men have been filmed fighting in a Melbourne fruit shop after a dispute over cherries last week. 

One of the men involved reportedly wanted to bag his own cherries, which were sold by the kilogram.
9 NEWS reported a man wanted to bag his own cherries, however the pip fruit are sold by the kilogram. 

The manager of the Thahn Thein store said the worker told the customer: "No, we sell by the kilo". 

The video shows a man holding a metal object during the fight. 

A 30-year-old worker was taken to hospital with facial injuries, according in 9 NEWS. 

A 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old man have been charged by police. 

They will appear in court on March 15. 

