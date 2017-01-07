Watch: Mel Gibson's bushy beard butchered by Kiwi student live on Jimmy Kimmel's show

A Kiwi man has shaved off Mel Gibson's wizard-like beard last night in an act of revenge while appearing as a guest on America's Jimmel Kimmel Live show.

After having his head of long, red curls buzzed by Mel, Aucklander William Cran took the clippers to the actor's well-known beard.

"You should really let him shave your beard to punish him," Jimmel Kimmel said to William as a joke.

But Mel took Jimmel's comment seriously and didn't hesitate to hand the clippers over to William to return the favour.

"Do your worst," he told the Kiwi mechanical engineering student.

During the show Mel claimed he had grown attached to his beard over the past 18 months.