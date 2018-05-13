 

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant will definitely not be receiving an invite to the Royal wedding on Saturday after threatening to write a tell-all book about the actress entitled Princess Pushy.

Speaking to Australia's Channel 7 Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. was asked if Ms Grant dislikes her sister.

"I think she's had this ongoing resentment since Meg was born with her," Mr Markle Jr. said.

He went on to say that his family is "normal" though and sibling rivalry isn't uncommon.

"Everyone has secrets and ghosts in the closet and hatred, it's a normal family, but this (the wedding) has brought a lot of stuff to the surface."

Actors Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley talk about 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance' which premieres in the US this weekend.

He goes on to say that Ms Markle has always been "very happy, very proud and self-driven."

Mr Markle Jr. caused his own controversy recently when he penned an open letter calling for Prince Harry to call off the "fake fairy-tale wedding".

He has since apologised in another open letter and asked to be invited to the wedding.

