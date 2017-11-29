Watch: Meghan Markle's former professor gives his verdict on her engagement to Prince Harry

Before she found her prince charming, Meghan Markle was a typical college student and self-proclaimed "theatre nerd" at Northwestern University in the US.

The school congratulated Prince Harry and Markle, who graduated in 2003, on their engagement.

"His mother, Princess Diana, visited Northwestern in 1996, so we are particularly pleased to welcome Prince Harry to the extended Northwestern family," Laura Wayland, executive director of the Northwestern Alumni Association, said in a statement.

Theatre department chair and professor Harvey Young recalled Markle being among eight students in a class he taught twice a week his first year at the university in 2003.

The subject of the class was contemporary African-American theatre and focused on how theatre can serve as a mirror to society and as a means to think about racial experiences, he said.

The class discussed readings centred on African-American plays, he said.

"What I remember most strongly is talking to a very dynamic senior who was multitasking, who understood that her voice could contribute to a lot of conversations," Young said.

"She is a person who has been thinking about race bi-raciality, access to communities for years, and because of that, has cultivated a level of sophistication in her thinking around race that I find to be quite impressive."

In some ways, she was a typical college student on campus - taking classes, active in her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and going on spring break, though she opted for backpacking in France and Italy instead of travelling to typical beach locations.

In college, she double-majored in theatre and international relations, Markle told Marie Claire magazine in 2013.

The actress returned to the Evanston campus in 2014 to promote her USA Network legal drama Suits.

"It's surreal being back because I haven't been back since I graduated and as I am walking around I remember things like the schlep of getting to South Campus from up north," Markle told North by Northwestern magazine at the time of her 2014 visit.