 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Meghan Markle's former professor gives his verdict on her engagement to Prince Harry

share

Source:

Associated Press

Before she found her prince charming, Meghan Markle was a typical college student and self-proclaimed "theatre nerd" at Northwestern University in the US.

Professor Harvey Young says, 'I can see how the pairing could be quite successful'.
Source: Associated Press

The school congratulated Prince Harry and Markle, who graduated in 2003, on their engagement.

"His mother, Princess Diana, visited Northwestern in 1996, so we are particularly pleased to welcome Prince Harry to the extended Northwestern family," Laura Wayland, executive director of the Northwestern Alumni Association, said in a statement.

The marriage month and venue were announced this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Theatre department chair and professor Harvey Young recalled Markle being among eight students in a class he taught twice a week his first year at the university in 2003.

The subject of the class was contemporary African-American theatre and focused on how theatre can serve as a mirror to society and as a means to think about racial experiences, he said.

The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.
Source: Associated Press

The class discussed readings centred on African-American plays, he said.

"What I remember most strongly is talking to a very dynamic senior who was multitasking, who understood that her voice could contribute to a lot of conversations," Young said.

"She is a person who has been thinking about race bi-raciality, access to communities for years, and because of that, has cultivated a level of sophistication in her thinking around race that I find to be quite impressive."

Royal watcher Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel at Windsor is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.
Source: Breakfast

In some ways, she was a typical college student on campus - taking classes, active in her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and going on spring break, though she opted for backpacking in France and Italy instead of travelling to typical beach locations.

In college, she double-majored in theatre and international relations, Markle told Marie Claire magazine in 2013.

The royal and the American actress will wed in autumn 2018.
Source: 1 NEWS

The actress returned to the Evanston campus in 2014 to promote her USA Network legal drama Suits.

"It's surreal being back because I haven't been back since I graduated and as I am walking around I remember things like the schlep of getting to South Campus from up north," Markle told North by Northwestern magazine at the time of her 2014 visit.

"The 24-hour Burger King also definitely helped me put on the Freshman Fifteen."

Related

Royalty

02:20
The marriage month and venue were announced this morning.

Prince Harry will wait for birth of William's third child before tying the knot with Meghan Markle
20:27
The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date in their first sit down interview together.

Full interview: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about their relationship
00:31
The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.

Lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joke around in candid interview outtakes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

3
Police car generic.

Information sought over terrifying home invasion, indecent assault


02:15
4
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

00:35
5
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

00:35
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.


04:18
An Australasian celebrant has launched a service for people who to marry themselves.

'Can I kiss myself?' - Kiwi officiates as sologamist marries herself on Aussie beach

It seems Kiwis are keen on using the self-marriage services of the New Zealand celebrant on the Gold Coast.

02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 