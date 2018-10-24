 

Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'

AAP
The Duchess of Sussex's visit to a market in Fiji's capital Suva has been cut short, with Kensington Palace blaming excessive crowds.

Meghan was to spend 15 minutes speaking with vendors at the Suva Municipal Market to learn about a UN Women's project which promotes female empowerment today.

But the duchess, flanked by security personnel, ended up spending just six minutes at the market before departing prematurely.

Earlier, Meghan had visited Fiji's University of the South Pacific where she hailed the the vital importance of education for women and girls in developing countries as a way to ensure their economic and social success.

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive," the duchess said.

"And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development."

Some of the vets the Duke of Sussex met with today served with the British Armed Forces. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier the Duke of Sussex laid a wreath of poppies in honour of Fijian war veterans during a solemn ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shown the ultimate respect when they arrived at the University of the South Pacific in Suva. Source: 1 NEWS

Harry was without Meghan for his first engagement of the day in which he spoke with veterans, including a number who had served with the British Armed Forces.

