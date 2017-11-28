 

Watch: Meghan Markle's engagement ring has two of Princess Diana's diamonds - and Prince Harry designed it

Meghan Markle's engagement ring includes two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana.

The bride-to-be's engagement ring used jewels that belonged to the prince’s mother.
Royal officials say Prince Harry designed the ring himself.

It features two diamonds from the collection of his late mother, who died in 1997 when Harry was 12.

They flank a central diamond from Botswana.

After two years of dating and months of rumours the pair announced they are to marry next year.
Harry has visited the African country many times since childhood, and has spent time there with Markle.

The stones are mounted on a band of gold, and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, official jewelers to the Queen.

A beaming Markle, in a white belted coat, posed for photographers wearing the ring overnight, hours after the couple's engagement was announced.

Prince Charles told reporters the couple was "very happy indeed" to be getting married.
