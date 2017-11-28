Watch: Meghan Markle's engagement ring has two of Princess Diana's diamonds - and Prince Harry designed it

Meghan Markle's engagement ring includes two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana.

Royal officials say Prince Harry designed the ring himself.

It features two diamonds from the collection of his late mother, who died in 1997 when Harry was 12.

They flank a central diamond from Botswana.

Harry has visited the African country many times since childhood, and has spent time there with Markle.

The stones are mounted on a band of gold, and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, official jewelers to the Queen.