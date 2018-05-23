 

Watch: Meghan Markle gets down to the art of being Royal at first official engagement after marrying Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, today attended their first royal event as newlyweds — a Buckingham Palace garden party honouring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable work.

The pair attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Prince Charles.
The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Sunday wedding a special glow continued Tuesday (UK time) at the outdoor occasion.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles also attended the party in the vast palace gardens.

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.
It is the first of many events to be held in advance of Charles' 70th birthday in November.

The Royal couple say they felt lucky to share their day with guests, and those watching around the world.
Meghan chose a pale pink dress by British label Goat for the occasion, worn with a matching saucer-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

Harry spoke in glowing words about his father's good deeds — despite being buzzed by a bee that momentarily threw him off his prepared remarks.

"It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which (Prince) William and I draw inspiration from every day," he said.

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.
The event marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night.

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.


 
