Watch: Meghan Markle enjoys her first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth

BBC

The pair arrived in Chester via train to appear at opening dedication ceremonies where they watched children sing and dance.
01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


01:06
4
Watch: Cheering crowds greet Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth as royal pair make first joint appearance

04:01
5
Spokesperson Hanny Naus says those committing elder abuse often start out wanting to help.

'It stays hidden' - Age Concern urges people to watch out for the signs of elder abuse

The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

A French media report says that the Hurricanes winger will sign a two-year deal with the side.

Landlords are legally required to give specific details of a property's insulation to tenants.

'Lack of adequate insulation statements' common in tenancy agreements, MBIE says, who warn landlords - increased enforcement is coming

All new tenancy agreements should have detailed insulation info -but Tenancy Services says "a lack of adequate insulation statements were common".

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist levy of up to $35 likely to be imposed on visitors from overseas next year, Government signals

A month of consultation on the planned tourist tax to help fund tourism infrastructure opens today.


00:15
The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.

Russia get 2018 World Cup off to flyer with 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia

01:46
The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

An internal investigation exposed major failings in police reporting over a three-month period.


 
