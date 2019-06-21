Watch: Massive protest in Georgia hit with tear gas after attempt to storm parliament building

Police have fired a volley of tear gas at a massive throng of protesters outside the Georgian national parliament, who are trying to storm the building and are demanding the government's resignation.

The clouds of gas appeared to do little to discourage the crowd. Police earlier today turned back an attempt by the crowd to storm the building, then pushed back another surge about two hours later.

Some demonstrators were seen hoisting shields that apparently had been seized from riot police.

The unrest was sparked by the appearance today of Russian legislator Sergei Gavrilov in the building as part of an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries.

Gavrilov has supported independence for the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, over which Georgia lost control in a 2008 war with Russia. He is also a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a figure despised by many Georgians.

Georgia and Russia broke diplomatic relations after the war and although steps have been made to restore normal relations, animosity toward Russia is strong and many Georgians resent any sort of official visit by Russians.