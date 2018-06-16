Watch: Massive mako shark washes up on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach

Early morning beachgoers have stumbled across a shark on the sand at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach.

The mako shark, believed to be three metres long, washed up on the sand at the southern end of the popular beach this morning.

Beachgoers posed for pictures with the dead shark before it was removed by Bondi lifeguards.

Mako sharks can be found along the entire NSW coast and can grow up to four metres in length.

They are not listed as threatened under the NSW Fisheries Management Act but are listed under the Commonwealth's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, a NSW Department of Primary Industries spokeswoman told AAP today.