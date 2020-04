A container ship collided with a gantry crane at a port in South Korea yesterday.

Footage captured the moment the Milano Bridge smashed into the STS gantry crane at the port of Busan.

The massive crane then crumpled onto the ship's stern.

A worker who was on a nearby crane injured his ankle in the incident according to Korean media.

Four more cranes were also damaged in the incident.