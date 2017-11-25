 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Mass brawl erupts in Alabama during Black Friday shopping sales

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Friday has sent America into a shopping frenzy.

The Riverchase Galleria, Hoover was forced to close when two women sparked a mass brawl.
Source: Daily Mail

Thousands camped out overnight in the freezing cold to snatch-up the post-Thanksgiving deals.

The sale caused shoppers to become frantic and in one store in Alabama, two women started an all-out brawl which led to their arrest.

Footage shows police intervening in the scuffle which had grown by the time they got to the store.

Multiple women can be seen in a tussle with a police officer, with others being pinned to the ground by store employees.

One woman, restrained by an officer, even kicks out, sending a table toppling.

The store, Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, was forced to close, Daily Mail reports.


Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

00:54
3
The White Ribbon Charity distanced itself from the march claiming Mr Tamaki holds homophobic views.

Watch: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki takes to the streets on motorbike to lead anti-domestic violence march in Auckland

00:30
4
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on


02:31
5
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 