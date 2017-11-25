Watch: Mass brawl erupts in Alabama during Black Friday shopping sales

Black Friday has sent America into a shopping frenzy.

Thousands camped out overnight in the freezing cold to snatch-up the post-Thanksgiving deals.

The sale caused shoppers to become frantic and in one store in Alabama, two women started an all-out brawl which led to their arrest.

Footage shows police intervening in the scuffle which had grown by the time they got to the store.

Multiple women can be seen in a tussle with a police officer, with others being pinned to the ground by store employees.

One woman, restrained by an officer, even kicks out, sending a table toppling.

The store, Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, was forced to close, Daily Mail reports.