Watch: Man's search for water on Mars illustrated in 3D model

1 NEWS | Associated Press
A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding life on the red planet.

Watch 1 NEWS' 3D modelling in the video above for a closer look at the red planet.

The discovery, based on observations by a European spacecraft, generated excitement from experts. Water is essential to life as we know it, and scientists have long sought to prove that the liquid is present on Mars.

Read more: Scientists believe they’ve found body of liquid water beneath Mars' surface

A lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in the red planet. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Space
Science
Associated Press
Frantic relatives searching for loved ones missing in Greece's deadliest forest fire in decades headed to Athens' morgue Thursday, as rescue crews and volunteers continued searches on land and at sea for potential further victims of the blaze that killed 81 people.

Those arriving at the morgue were being informed of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

The fire northeast of Athens in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists, broke out Monday and raced through the area, fanned by gale-force winds.

Hundreds fled to nearby beaches, with many swimming out to sea to escape the ferocious flames and choking smoke. Dozens spent hours at sea before being picked up by coast guard vessels, fishing boats and a passing ferry. Several of the dead were people who drowned.

The monster infernos have killed at least 74 people. Source: 1 NEWS

The worse affected area was the seaside community of Mati, where the majority of victims were found, including 26 people found huddled together, many embracing.

Most of the bodies have been burnt beyond recognition, meaning identification was possible only through DNA and dental records.

Maria Saridou arrived at the morgue in the Greek capital accompanied by her son to provide DNA samples. They were looking for Saridou's 55-year-old sister, Eleni, who had gone swimming with a friend of hers in Mati.

"We found her car, it wasn't burnt, nor was the house," said 60-year-old Saridou. "It's just that we can't find her. ... I believe she's alive. Where she went, nobody knows where she went."

In Greece at least 20 people have been killed by wildfires. Source: 1 NEWS

The friend her sister had gone swimming with survived with light burns to the foot, Saridou said, but they became separated in the chaos of the fire.

"We just want to find her," said Saridou's 25-year-old son Asot Kostoyan. "Just to find her, nothing else."

Searches continued for more potential victims, with crews going house-to-house in the burnt areas, while coast guard and volunteer divers were searching the waters off the coast of the worst affected areas and a nearby deserted island.

At least 81 people have died in the natural disaster. Source: BBC
Associated Press
Chinese police said the explosion outside the US Embassy in Beijing was caused by a small homemade device wielded by a 26-year-old man who hurt only himself.

Photos on social media showed a large amount of smoke and police vehicles surrounding the embassy.

The police statement identified the man only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

No other injuries were reported.

A 26-year-old man who was wielding the device was the only person injured in the incident. Source: Associated Press
