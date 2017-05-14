Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

Source:AAP
A man sporting an Australian flag has left a lasting impression on the Eurovision audience and viewers after jumping on stage and mooning the crowd.
The man circled last year's Eurovision winner, Jamala, jumping on stage as she sang during the half time show.
People have taken to social media questioning whether Australia will be allowed to return or be invited to the competition.
British Comedian, Dawn French, tweeted "actually, no... my money now on that bottom!!!!!!! #eurovison."
